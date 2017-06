Suspect wanted in connection with breaking and entering in Buckingham County

Suspect wanted in connection with breaking and entering in Buckingham County

Suspect wanted in connection with breaking and entering in Buckingham County

Suspect wanted in connection with breaking and entering in Buckingham County

White Jeep Renegade wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Buckingham County

The Buckingham County Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

in Richmond are looking for four people they say are involved in a breaking and entering of a Dillwyn gun shop early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say three masked suspects broke into the Millbrook Country Store in Dillwyn and stole seven pistols from a display case. Police believe an additional suspect may also be involved.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives in Richmond is offering a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.

Buckingham County Sheriff's Office Press Release: