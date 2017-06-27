Two of Three Men Involved in UVA robberies Appear in Court

Two of the three men connected to a series of armed robberies near the University of Virginia last summer were in Charlottesville Circuit Court on June 27.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrel Dowell was sentenced to a 40 year sentence. This will be waived if he completes the state's youthful offender program, while in custody.

Pendarvis Carrington, who's also 18, had his case continued until next month pending his status for the same young offenders program.

The third person involved in the robberies was only 17 at the time. His case is still moving through the juvenile system.