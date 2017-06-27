Indivisible Charlottesville Protests Proposed Healthcare Bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Indivisible Charlottesville and other community organizations in Charlottesville protested the Senate’s proposed version of the healthcare bill. More than 100 people gathered Tuesday evening outside the Albemarle County Office Building in Charlottesville.
The group, opposed to the Trump administration's agenda, is calling for Virginia’s two democratic U.S. senators to shut down the United States senate. The group is demanding that United States senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner shut down the senate until the healthcare bill can be fully debated in public.
“The security of our country relies on its people and we won't ever be a safe country and a secure people until we take care of our people and I consider healthcare a human right,” said Donna Goings, who opposes the healthcare bill.
“Trumpcare is one of the least popular bills ever proposed and virtually everyone who learns about it opposes it. Everyone hates that it cuts Medicaid, everyone hates that it's going to increase our premiums and out of pocket costs,” said Patrick Johnson of Indivisible Charlottesville.
A spokesperson for Senator Kaine responded to the call by saying, “[Kaine] is calling on Republicans to work across the aisle with Democrats and listen to patients, providers like doctors and nurses, and the American public about real solutions to fix the health care system in this country.”
Senators Kaine and Warner both oppose the healthcare bill. In statements, both have said they want to work with Republicans on the bill.
Statements from Kaine and Warner, issued by spokespersons, responding to this specific call:
“Senator Kaine stands in strong opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill and has traveled around the Commonwealth – including last week in Charlottesville - talking to Virginians about their concerns to share with his colleagues in the Senate. He is proud that thousands of people in Virginia and across the country made their voice heard, which helped force Republican Senate leadership to delay the vote to July. Senator Kaine is going to continue to do everything in his power to stop this bill from becoming law.
(Warner): “Opposition to the Senate Republican repeal bill here in Central Virginia and across the country played a huge role in what happened today. But we didn’t win the fight: we delayed it. And we still have no expectation this will be an open and inclusive process where voices like yours will necessarily be heard or considered. Senator Warner will continue this fight for accessible, affordable health care that works better for everybody.”