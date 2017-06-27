Indivisible Charlottesville Protesting Proposed Healthcare Bill

Indivisible Charlottesville and other community organizations in Charlottesville are protesting the Senate’s proposed version of the healthcare bill.

Virginians were set to gathered on June 27 at around 5:30 p.m. outside the County Office Building in Charlottesville.

The group, opposed to the Trump administration's agenda, is calling for Virginia’s two democratic senators to shut down the United States senate. The group is demanding that United States senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner shut down the senate until the healthcare bill can be fully debated in public.

A spokesperson for Senator Kaine responded to the call by saying, “[Kaine] is calling on Republicans to work across the aisle with Democrats and listen to patients, providers like doctors and nurses, and the American public about real solutions to fix the health care system in this country.”

Specifically, members here are asking the democratic senators to withhold consent from all senate business and submit to unlimited amendments allowed under senate rules.