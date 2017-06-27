Indivisible Charlottesville Protesting Proposed Healthcare Bill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Indivisible Charlottesville and other community organizations in Charlottesville are protesting the Senate’s proposed version of the healthcare bill.
Virginians were set to gathered on June 27 at around 5:30 p.m. outside the County Office Building in Charlottesville.
The group, opposed to the Trump administration's agenda, is calling for Virginia’s two democratic senators to shut down the United States senate. The group is demanding that United States senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner shut down the senate until the healthcare bill can be fully debated in public.
A spokesperson for Senator Kaine responded to the call by saying, “[Kaine] is calling on Republicans to work across the aisle with Democrats and listen to patients, providers like doctors and nurses, and the American public about real solutions to fix the health care system in this country.”
Specifically, members here are asking the democratic senators to withhold consent from all senate business and submit to unlimited amendments allowed under senate rules.
Statements from Kaine and Warner, issued by spokespersons, responding to this specific call:
“Senator Kaine stands in strong opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill and has traveled around the Commonwealth – including last week in Charlottesville - talking to Virginians about their concerns to share with his colleagues in the Senate. He is proud that thousands of people in Virginia and across the country made their voice heard, which helped force Republican Senate leadership to delay the vote to July. Senator Kaine is going to continue to do everything in his power to stop this bill from becoming law.
(Warner): “Opposition to the Senate Republican repeal bill here in Central Virginia and across the country played a huge role in what happened today. But we didn’t win the fight: we delayed it. And we still have no expectation this will be an open and inclusive process where voices like yours will necessarily be heard or considered. Senator Warner will continue this fight for accessible, affordable health care that works better for everybody.”