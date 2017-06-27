TRIP Report: Rural Roads in Virginia Need Improvement

A new report out of Washington D.C. claims rural roads in Virginia are less than satisfactory and have high rates of fatalities. The report adds that the state's rural transportation system requires some work.
The report is generated by a national non-profit transportation research group, called TRIP.
It finds that 20% of Virginia’s rural roads are rated in poor condition, which is the 14th highest rate in the nation. Additionally, it finds that 24% of the roads are in mediocre condition.
The report also says seven percent of the state's rural bridges are rated as structurally deficient.
In Albemarle County, roads are managed by the Virginia Department of Transportation. County transportation planners identify Old Lynchburg road as ranked high for safety improvements. Milton Road is ranked as having high crash rates.
"In Albemarle County, most of our fatal crashes are in what is considered rural areas, but more than half of the fatal crashes are a result of driver error," said Madeline Curott with the Albemarle Co. Police Dept.
In 2016 Albemarle County saw nine fatal crashes, in 2015, the county saw 14 fatal crashes.
TRIP Press Release:
The TRIP report also sheds light on the need for improved infrastructure to spur economic growth, such as in the supply chain from farm to market.
America’s rural transportation system is in need of repairs and modernization to support economic growth in the nation’s Heartland, which is a critical source of energy, food and fiber. Rural America is home to an aging and increasingly diverse population that is heavily reliant on the quality of its transportation system. This is according to a new report released today by TRIP.
The report, Rural Connections: Challenges and Opportunities in America’s Heartland, evaluates the safety and condition of the nation’s rural roads and bridges and finds that the nation’s rural transportation system is in need of improvements to address deficient roads and bridges, high crash rates, and inadequate connectivity and capacity.
TRIP is a national non-profit transportation research group based in Washington, D.C.