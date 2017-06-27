VA HS Player of the Year Andrew Abbott Passing on the Pros to Pitch at UVA

According to the NCAA, about one in every 200 hundred high school seniors who plays baseball will eventually be drafted into the MLB.

Halifax county senior Andrew Abbott is one in 200.

The left-handed pitcher was selected in the 36th round of this year's draft by the New York Yankees.

Abbott says, "It was breathtaking. Getting your name called is awesome. Them giving me the opportunity to even think about going into professional baseball -- I'm just very thankful."

Abbott won't be going pro just yet.

Instead, he's honoring his commitment to play at Virginia.

Abbott says, "Its hard to pass up on coach [Brian] O'Connor and coach [Karl] Kuhn and all the coaches and the atmosphere up there is just awesome. Fans come out to every game and they support you no matter what."

Baseball is not the only reason Abbott chose to come to Charlottesville.

Abbott says, "The main thing is academics. It’s like an Ivy league down south, so it was tough to pass up on education and baseball at a school."

Abbott's numbers are impressive.

The lefty had 158 strike outs to just four walks en route to a 0.28 ERA this season.

Those stats, along with his 3.75 GPA, helped him win Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year and somehow Abbott manages to balance all that, while coaching youth baseball and swimming.

Abbott says, "I give what I can do. I do camps with teams that I know around the community, trying to help young kids follow footsteps. I just like to be a role model in Halifax County."

Abbot doesn't just spend time on the diamond.

He also spends plenty of time in the pool.

He’s qualified for the VHSL state swim championships in the 50-yard free style, the past two years.

Abbott says, "It keeps me loose. I'm a very flexible person. It just keeps me loose. I know coach Kuhn used to call me ‘loosey-goosey’."

Karl Kuhn will likely be calling Abbott more than just ‘loosey-goosey’ once he gets onto the mound at Davenport Field.

Abbott says, "Coach Kuhn and coach O'Connor classify me as a starter. The prototypical lefty, not really overpowering but has good off-speed [stuff] that can get you out. I can do anything they want me to. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity they're going to give me."