Fluvanna County Hoping to Sell Former School Properties

Fluvanna County is renewing its effort to sell two elementary schools that closed as a result of a budget crunch.

Cunningham and Columbia elementary schools closed at the end of the 2013 school year, and both properties were put on the market in 2015.

The county has been paying to have both sites maintained for nearly four years. Now, the for-sale signs are out in front of both schools as Fluvanna County looks for proposals to repurpose the vacant buildings.

“We're trying to push the schools, trying to be a little bit more proactive in selling them,” said Deputy County Administrator Eric Dahl. “Right now is a good opportunity if you're interested in getting a good deal on real estate.”

Columbia Elementary School, which is on roughly seven acres, was built in 1966 and is valued at $70,000.

Cunningham Elementary School was built in 1949. The county values the 10-acre property at $135,000.

“My granddaughter was growing up and I figured she would go to school there,” said James River Jets owner Jim Starkey. “When they closed the school, she had to be shipped somewhere else.”

Starkey’s business is across the street from the unoccupied property. Authorities have conducted police-training exercises at Cunningham since its closure, but most of the time the former school sits unused

“When you got something going on over there, then there's less chance of somebody messing with it or messing with my stuff over here,” Starkey said.

The county says these properties have potential to be used for manufacturing, senior living facilities, private schools, or more.

“Hopefully have someone in the community or out of state, instate, wherever, use those schools for a better purpose than what they are as just sitting empty in mothball status,” Dahl said. “Anything in those buildings, anything that can bring jobs or just serve a higher and better use.”

“It would help the county instead of the county paying out for the upkeep of it, they would be getting money. If somebody would buy it, it would be great,” Starkey said.

The county will be opening the schools to interested buyers later in the week. Columbia Elementary School will host an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29. The open house at Cunningham is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 30.

All offers for the former schools are due by July 10. After that, county supervisors will select the best proposals and hold public hearings before the sales are finalized.