State Board of Elections Announces order Virginia Candidates will Appear on Ballot

The State Board of Elections has announced the order in which Virginia candidates will appear on the general election ballot.

The democratic candidates will appear first, followed by the republicans. The constitution, libertarian, green, and independent green picks will then be listed.

The ballot is set by random drawing at public meetings.

"Virginia code requires us to draw names for the order of candidates that are on the ballot both in primaries and in the general election, so we will fold up all the names of the individuals. We will place them inside a bowl and draw them out so that there's no bias or favoritism towards any of the political parties moving into the election cycle,” said James Alcorn, the State Board of Elections chair

Voters decide the next governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general this November.

General assembly races and a number of local offices will also be on the ballot.