Dairy Rd. Pedestrian Bridge Nearing Completion

Pedestrian bridge being installed along Dairy Road CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A pedestrian bridge has been installed as a part of the ongoing Dairy Road Bridge replacement project in Charlottesville.
The bridge spans the Route 250 Bypass.
Crews put the new structure into place during the nights of Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21.
The pedestrian bridge is not yet open to the public, but the city hopes that it will be finished in a few weeks.