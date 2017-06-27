Virginia Says Liquor Stores Will Be Open on July Fourth

Inside a Virginia ABC retail store (FILE IMAGE)
Virginia is one of over a dozen states nationwide where the state government manages the sale and distribution of liquor, and state ABC stores are the only stores in Virginia where customers can purchase liquor.
Virginia has 366 liquor stores throughout the state.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Release from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control:
RICHMOND – Virginia residents and visitors will be able to shop for spirits on July 4.
Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores will open as regularly scheduled on Tuesday, July 4, but in honor of Independence Day, will close early at 6 p.m. All stores will be open regular hours on Monday, July 3.
A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 366 stores, as well as available products in each store, can be found on the agency’s website at www.abc.virginia.gov.
Virginia ABC encourages those consuming alcoholic beverages for the Fourth of July holiday to celebrate responsibly and never drink and drive.