Memorial Services Arranged for Fallen Fluvanna Sailor

The seven U.S. Navy sailors who died off the coast of Japan were honored the morning of June 27.

They were on board the USS Fitzgerald when a cargo ship rammed into it in the pre-dawn hours of June 17th.

Tuesday, Navy personnel formed an honor line in Japan, lining the streets as the family and shipmates of the seven sailors were escorted to a memorial ceremony.

Back home, 19-year-old Dakota Rigsby was a volunteer fire fighter with the Monticello fire department.

Memorial services for Rigsby are planned for this Saturday, July 1st, at 1 p.m. at the Fluvanna County High School auditorium.