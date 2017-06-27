Charlottesville Fire Department Offers Safety Tips for Fireworks

06/27/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:

Charlottesville, VA- Fireworks and fireworks displays can be fun and enjoyable for every one of all ages, but they can be dangerous and destructive.



Fireworks account for a substantial number of preventable injuries and fires each year. These injuries and damages mainly occur during the Fourth of July holiday celebrations, but can happen any time fireworks are being used.



Because fireworks can be very hazardous, the best way to enjoy them is by viewing displays put on by trained and certified professionals. Parents must also use extreme caution with small children around fireworks keeping children at a safe distance and not allowing them to possess or come in contact with fireworks.



The Charlottesville Fire Department would like you to observe the following safety tips to help ensure you and your family remains safe.

Fireworks Safety Rules to Follow

Even legal fireworks can be dangerous; take special precautions to celebrate safely on the Fourth of July. Here are some helpful tips:

Always check local rules, laws, or codes, pertaining to the use of fireworks in your area.

Only approved legal fireworks may be discharged.

Always have a responsible adult present as they are the only ones that should be igniting fireworks.

When displaying legally purchased, approved fireworks, place them on flat surfaces, clear of any combustible materials.

Never throw fireworks.

Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles

Always read all warnings and instructions.

Be sure other people are out of range and warned before lighting fireworks.

Never ignite fireworks while holding them.

Never build or experiment with homemade fireworks.

Never try to relight fireworks that have not functioned properly.

Keep a bucket of water nearby in case of a malfunction.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire starts or if injury occurs. Remember to stop, drop and roll if exposed to fire.

Dispose of used fireworks by first soaking them in water.

The safest way to prevent fireworks-related injuries is to leave fireworks displays to trained professionals.

Remember:

Misuse of fireworks which results in death, injury or property loss shall incur civil or criminal liability. Our goal at the Charlottesville Fire Department is to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July, please help us protect you and your loved ones. You may review the City of Charlottesville code on fireworks below. For any additional questions regarding fireworks contact the Charlottesville Fire Department at 434-970-3240. You may also visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

Section 12:32 (City of Charlottesville Code)

(5) Fireworks - No person shall have, keep, store, use, discharge, manufacture, sell, handle or transport any fireworks in the city, except as provided within this section.



The fire chief may, upon due application, issue a permit to a properly qualified person for giving a pyrotechnic display of fireworks in the public parks or other open places. Such permits shall impose such restrictions as, in the opinion of the fire chief, may be necessary to properly safeguard life and property in each case.



The term "fireworks," as used in this section, shall mean and refer to any firecracker, sparkler, roman candle, fire balloon, signal light, squib, rocket, railroad track or other torpedo, skyrocket, flashlight composition, or other substance or object, of whatever form or construction, that contains any explosive or inflammable compound or substance, and which explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally, or fires projectiles into the air to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic effects. City of Charlottesville Code & Ordinances (See Chapter 12 Fire Prevention for local regulations)