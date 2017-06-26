Charlottesville Faith Leaders Hold Community Meeting Ahead of KKK Rally

Faith leaders are bringing the community together ahead of a pair of controversial rallies in Charlottesville this summer including one by the Ku Klux Klan.

The Charlottesville Collective Clergy held a community meeting. More than 100 people showed up at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. People in attendance asked about what to do if they didn't want to stay home adding they also didn't want to do anything confrontational.

A KKK rally is set for July 8. Another controversial rally is set for Aug. 12.

"In many ways some of these groups spouting hate have tried to high-jack Christianity into saying that it's supported by us. It is not. It is actually an abomination to the Christian faith and we are called to response as people of faith no matter what faith tradition we come from,” Elaine Thomas of St. Paul’s Memorial Church,” said.

A number of unity rallies are planned. First United Methodist Church in downtown will be open as a safe space during the July rally.

Clergy will also escort people to their vehicles, if needed.