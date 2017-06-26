UVa's Malcolm Brogdon Named NBA Rookie of the Year

Former University of Virginia basketball star Malcolm Brogdon was named NBA Rookie of the Year Monday night.

Brogdon, who was a second-round draft pick (36th overall) by Milwaukee, becomes the first non-first round winner in the common draft era, since 1966,

Brogdon joins Ralph Sampson (1984) as the only other UVa player to be named NBA Rookie of the Year.

At Monday night's award ceremony Brogdon said, "This is a testament to guy's who are overlooked, guys who are second-round picks," Brogdon said. "... A lot of times you are not going to fit in, a lot of times you are going to have to skip those parties to get to where you want to be."

Brogdon was chosen over two other finalists, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers had the fourth worst record in the NBA. Brogdon led the Bucks (42-40) to the playoffs.

Brogdon led all rookies in assists this past season (4.2 apg) and steals (1.12 spg). He ranked second in three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and free throw percentage (86.5). Brogdon was also third in field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in scoring (10.2 ppg).

Brogdon, became the first Bucks rookie ever to record a triple-double when he scored 15 points and had a career-high 12 assists and a career-high 11 rebounds against the Bulls on December 31st 2016.

Earlier Monday, Brogdon was unanimously selected to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First-Team.

NBA All-Rookie First-Team

Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Dario Saric, 76ers

Buddy Hield Kings

Willy Hernangomez, Knicks

NBA All-Rookie Second-Team

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Marquese Chriss, Suns

Brandon Ingram, Lakers

Yogi Ferrell, Mavericks

Brogdon is the first player to win ACC Player of the Year and NBA Rookie of the Year since Elton Brand in 1999-00.



