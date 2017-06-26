Fluvanna Co. Grand Jury Indicts 3 Men in Attempted Burglary Incident

A grand jury in Fluvanna County has indicted three men accused of attempting to burglarize a garage, and then shooting the homeowner when he walked in.

Thirty-five-year old Dante Givens, 36-year-old Thomas Jackson and 36-year-old John Abbitt face a variety of charges stemming from that incident last November.

Givens is due back in court in July, while Jackson and Abbitt are due back in August.