Fluvanna Co. Grand Jury Indicts 3 Men in Attempted Burglary Incident

A grand jury in Fluvanna County has indicted three men accused of attempting to burglarize a garage, and then shooting the homeowner when he walked in.
Thirty-five-year old Dante Givens, 36-year-old Thomas Jackson and 36-year-old John Abbitt face a variety of charges stemming from that incident last November.
Givens is due back in court in July, while Jackson and Abbitt are due back in August.
Full List of Charges:
Thomas Andrew Jackson:
- enter a house with intent to commit larceny
- malicious wounding
- use of firearm in commission of a felony
- nonviolent felon in possession of gun
Dante Givens:
- enter a house with intent to commit larceny
- malicious wounding
- use of firearm in commission of a felony
John Abbitt:
- enter a house with intent to commit larceny
- malicious wounding
- attempted malicious wounding
- use of firearm in commission of a felony