Neighbor Voices Concern of Traffic in Charlottesville's The Meadows

Neighbors near the intersection of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville worry plans to redesign the intersection will force more traffic onto their streets.

“There have been times when I've actually yelled at cars and chased them down,” Michele Yeaton, who lives on Cedar Hill Road said.

Yeaton has her own way of managing traffic through The Meadows neighborhood. She's posted red warning signs, and places her “little yellow man” in the street to try to slow down drivers on Cedar Hill Road.

“It's startling to see from the window my babies out here on the road, and it makes my heart stop some times,” Yeaton said.

Yeaton worries plans to redesign the intersection of Route 29 and Hydraulic Road will make things worse.

“They're comparing it to a Georgetown, that type of traffic, that type of thoroughfare, that kind of busyness, makes me feel afraid,” Yeaton said.

Kathy Galvin, a Charlottesville City Councilor who serves on the Route 29 Solutions Hydraulic Advisory Panel, is promising to protect The Meadows neighborhood.

“Right now, that's all people think about when they think about that part of town, cars, cars, and more cars,” Galvin said.

The panel is reviewing concepts to reduce congestion at the intersection. Several would eliminate all left turns from both roads, directing traffic onto a network of new and existing streets in neighborhoods nearby.

“Absolutely, we are going to safeguard the legacy residential neighborhood. We're not going to add more volumes of traffic by widening the roads,” Galvin said.

The concepts also include public plazas over Route 29, connecting the shops at Stonefield with re-developed retail space across the highway.

“It's a balancing act between the needs of creating new live, work, play communities which is what the neighborhood does want nearby, and then the needs of managing the large volumes of traffic on Route 29," Galvin said.

Yeaton wants to make sure the plans don't destroy the neighborhood her family's called home for 11 years, in the name of new growth.

“I really love having the peace of mind to know my children can go outside safely without the fear of some knucklehead coming around the corner too fast,” Yeaton said.

The advisory panel has asked consultants to draw up plans that avoid pushing traffic into those neighborhoods. The panel expects to have those designs by its meeting next month.