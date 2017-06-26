Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Shooting at Neighbor's Home

A grand jury has indicted the man authorities say was at the center of an hours-long standoff in Fluvanna County.

Monday, June 26, 45-year-old Joe Kaine Roach Jr. was indicted on six felonious charges:

Possession/transporting a weapon

Two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer

Malicious shooting in an occupied building

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Deputies with the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office responded to Roach's home in the 200 block of Hardware Hills Circle just before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. A 911 caller claimed Roach had shot at his neighbor's house. A woman inside the house was hit in the side of her face, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Roach barricaded himself inside his home for several hours. Negotiators were able to get Roach to surrender around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said firearms and other evidence were seized during a search of Roach’s home.