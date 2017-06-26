Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Shooting at Neighbor's Home

Joe Kaine Roach Jr. FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A grand jury has indicted the man authorities say was at the center of an hours-long standoff in Fluvanna County.
Monday, June 26, 45-year-old Joe Kaine Roach Jr. was indicted on six felonious charges:
- Possession/transporting a weapon
- Two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer
- Malicious shooting in an occupied building
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Deputies with the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office responded to Roach's home in the 200 block of Hardware Hills Circle just before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. A 911 caller claimed Roach had shot at his neighbor's house. A woman inside the house was hit in the side of her face, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to authorities, Roach barricaded himself inside his home for several hours. Negotiators were able to get Roach to surrender around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office said firearms and other evidence were seized during a search of Roach’s home.