CFA: Credit Scores are Important for Consumers

Findings from a new report suggest that people are not paying as much attention to their credit scores.

The survey was released on June 26 by the Consumer Federation of America and Vantage Score Solutions.

Since last year, fewer people responded to the survey saying that they knew that utility companies, like cell phone providers and landlords, factor credit scores into services and pricing.

"Probably the most important knowledge about credit scores that people need to know. Just one late payment can lower one's credit score by dozens of points,” Stephen Brobeck, executive director, Consumer Federation of America.

Bad credit can mean consumers pay hundreds or even thousands more dollars in loan payments.

Credit scores can go up the longer you pay bills on time. Experts say it is wise to keep expenses low relative to your total credit line and check the accuracy of your reports.