Staunton Hosts Cyclists for Annual Bike Virginia Tour

More than 1,000 cyclists gathered in Staunton on June 26 for 2017’s Bike Virginia tour.

Bike Virginia travels through two communities over a six day period every summer. This year, riders got to see Buena Vista and Staunton.

Bike Virginia estimates its economic impact at about 2.8 million dollars over the six days.

"The cyclists are tourists in this community while they're here as are we and we spend lots of services for supporting the event. In addition to the amount people spend for their hotels for transportation cost and food,” said Bike Virginia Executive Director Kimberly Perry.

Cyclists will be in Staunton until Wednesday, June 28.