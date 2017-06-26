UVa's Malcolm Brogdon Unanimously Selected to NBA All-Rookie First-Team

Former University of Virginia basketball star Malcolm Brogdon has unanimously been selected to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie First-Team.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard is one of three finalist to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award which will be announced tonight at the NBA's award show which airs at 9pm on TNT. The other two finalists are Philadelphia's Dario Saric and Joel Embiid.

Brogdon led all rookies in assists this past season (4.2 apg) and steals (1.12 spg). He ranked second in three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and free throw percentage (86.5). Brogdon was also third in field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in scoring (10.2 ppg).

Brogdon, who was a second-round draft pick (36th overall) by Milwaukee, became the first Bucks rookie ever to record a triple-double when he scored 15 points and had a career-high 12 assists and a career-high 11 rebounds against the Bulls on December 31st 2016.

NBA All-Rookie First-Team

Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Dario Saric, 76ers

Buddy Hield Kings

Willy Hernangomez, Knicks

NBA All-Rookie Second-Team

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Marquese Chriss, Suns

Brandon Ingram, Lakers

Yogi Ferrell, Mavericks







