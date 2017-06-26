USFS and VDOF Seek Info on the Mt. Pleasant Fire, Reward Up to $2,000 Offered

Release from USDA Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Forestry:



(June 26, 2017) Roanoke, VA - The USDA Forest Service (USFS) and the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information which results in the arrest of the person(s) responsible for starting the Mount Pleasant Wildfire that occurred November 19, 2016 in Amherst County.



USFS Criminal Investigators and VDOF Special Forest Wardens suspect the wildfire was human caused.



If you believe you have information relating to the cause of the fire or the person or people responsible, call the Virginia Department of Forestry office at 434-432-8888 and report it. You may also anonymously call the VDOF Arson Tip Line at 434-220-9053. For other emergencies or to report a new fire, call 911.



The Mount Pleasant Wildfire burned over 11,000 acres of private and public lands, including portions of the George Washington National Forest.



The USFS and VDOF are concerned with the number and frequency of these dangerous, destructive and senseless criminal arson incidents. Woods arson is a felony under Federal and State law in Virginia and, when convicted, the guilty person could serve up to five years in prison, pay a fine of $2,500 and be liable for the cost of suppressing the fire.



The USFS and VDOF ask citizens to be vigilant in the fight against arson, a crime that could lead to property destruction or even death.



If you see any fire where firefighters have not yet arrived on the scene, make note of the following and call 911:

Location and time of the fire;

Description of person or people observed in the area;

Description of any vehicles or ATVs observed and the license plate if possible, and

Any other pertinent information that might help investigators.