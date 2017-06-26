Thomas Jefferson Health District to Host National HIV Testing Events All Week

Jefferson Health District Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) — In recognition of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s #TJstatus Testing Program will host free events every day this week for people to get tested for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Around the world, about 37 million people are living with HIV. In the United States, about 44,000 people get infected with HIV every year. Free testing is available on a walk-in basis to anyone who attends the following clinics:



· Monday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fluvanna County Health Department

Address: 132 Main St., Route 15, Palmyra, Va.

· Tuesday, June 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Louisa County Health Department

Address: 540 Industrial Dr., Louisa, Va.

· Wednesday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Greene County Health Department

Address: 50 Stanard St., Stanardsville, Va.

· Thursday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Nelson County Health Department

Address: 4038 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, Va.

· Friday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department

Address: 1138 Rose Hill Dr., Charlottesville, Va.

#TJstatus events will include free, confidential rapid HIV testing, sexual health education, and safer sex items including condoms, dental dams, and lubricants. HIV testing will include a finger stick blood sample with results ready in twenty minutes.



“In the United States, about 1 in 8 people who has HIV does not know it.” said Kasey Landrum, #TJstatus Testing Program Coordinator. “We hope these events will provide an opportunity for people to get tested and raise awareness of the quick and easy free HIV testing that is available in our community.”



TJHD offers free rapid HIV testing all year round in many different locations, including where people are most comfortable, like their homes, offices, cars, or workplaces. To schedule a HIV test, learn about local resources, or to receive free safer sex items, call the #TJstatus test line at 434-767-TEST.



For more information about HIV testing, visit www.cdc.gov/features/hivtesting or call #TJstatus at 434-767-TEST.