Charlottesville Man Charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery

Police are charging a 50-year-old Charlottesville man with felony aggravated sexual battery, as well as three other charges.

Keith Scott was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26. He is also facing a charge of assault and battery, petit larceny, and destruction of property.

The victim reported Scott attempted to sexually and physically assault her in the 1600 block area of Meridian Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The victim reportedly had minor injuries.

Scott is also accused of taking and damaging some of the victim's stuff.

The victim and Scott are said to know one another other.

Scott is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.