Report: Virginia Tax Data Show 1st Quarter 2017 Retail Sales in Region Were 'Mixed'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A new report shows a mixed bag for retail sales in central Virginia.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce reports sales were up in the first quarter of 2017, but only if you look at half of the region. The other half actually saw sales drop.
Albemarle County and Charlottesville, which represents the retail hub of the area, accounted for $629 million in total retail sales. According to the report, that's nearly $23 million more than 2016.
But, when you look at the localities separately, Albemarle County's sales were up about 9 percent, and Charlottesville's dropped about 3 percent.
The chamber notes the timing of the Easter holiday year over year does impact the numbers.
06/26/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce:
(Charlottesville, Virginia – June 26th) The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce today released compiled sales & use tax data which show that during 2017’s first quarter (January-March) retail sales throughout the region were mixed compared with the first quarter of last year.
It is important to note differing leading Easter holiday sales timing affect comparisons – as Easter 2017 occurred in April (16th); Easter 2016 occurred in March (27th); Easter 2015 in April (5th).
Virginia Department of Taxation sales tax data showed that retail sales during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016 year were up in: Albemarle County +9.23 percent; Augusta County +1.29 percent; Fluvanna County, +10.82 percent; and, Louisa County, +3.49 percent. Retail sales during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016 dropped in: City of Charlottesville -3.31 percent; Greene County, -14.13 percent; and, Waynesboro -6.56 percent.
Over the first quarter of 2017, Albemarle & Charlottesville, the region’s retail hub, in the aggregate, accounted for $629 million (+3.74 percent v. 2016-Q1) in total retail sales (not including motor vehicle or gasoline/diesel sales) – an increase of $22.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2016.
The 2016 Chamber Jobs Report data show that the largest segment of all private sector jobs – 17,183 or 19.9 percent – within the greater Charlottesville region, are in “Trade, Transportation & Utilities;” most of those jobs in retail.
Christina Schlottenmeier & Jamie Boyers of Great Eastern Management Company regularly and voluntarily, compile this data and other data for the Chamber.
