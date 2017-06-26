Report: Virginia Tax Data Show 1st Quarter 2017 Retail Sales in Region Were 'Mixed'

A new report shows a mixed bag for retail sales in central Virginia.

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce reports sales were up in the first quarter of 2017, but only if you look at half of the region. The other half actually saw sales drop.

Albemarle County and Charlottesville, which represents the retail hub of the area, accounted for $629 million in total retail sales. According to the report, that's nearly $23 million more than 2016.

But, when you look at the localities separately, Albemarle County's sales were up about 9 percent, and Charlottesville's dropped about 3 percent.

The chamber notes the timing of the Easter holiday year over year does impact the numbers.