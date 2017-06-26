Staunton Man Charged in Connection to Ames Street Shooting

Staunton Man Charged in Connection to Ames Street ShootingPosted: Updated:
A 59-year-old Staunton man is facing multiple charges after police said he shot another man over the weekend.
Monday, June 26, the Staunton Police Department announced Dwight E. Woodard had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery, shooting with intent to main or kill by mob, as well as entering a dwelling with intent to commit assault and battery or other felony.
The department said it received a report of shots fired in 1000 Block of Ames Street around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
Officers discovered 29-year-old Anthony Minnick suffering from a gunshot wound, but did not offer any additional details. Authorities have not reported what condition the victim is in at this time.
The Staunton Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this case to call it at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
06/26/2017 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
The Staunton Police Department is currently investigation a shooting that occurred on Ames Street.
At approximately 1545 hours on June 25, 2017, the police department received a report of shots fired in the 1000 Block of Ames Street.
Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Minnick, 29 of Staunton with a gunshot wound.
Dwight E. Woodard, 59, of Staunton has been arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- One count of shooting with intent to main or kill by mob
- One count of entering a dwelling, with intent to commit assault and battery or other felony
- One count of aggravated malicious wounding
- One count of assault and battery
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.
The police department requests anyone who has information regarding this case to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.