PVCC Financial Aid Office to Offer Free Financial Aid Help Labs Through Aug. 18

Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:



(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Financial Aid Office is offering free financial aid help labs to assist current and prospective students in completing their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) every week from now through Thursday, August 17.



Completing the FAFSA is the first step toward getting federal student financial aid for anyone attending college between August 2017 and August 2018.



To complete the FAFSA during the help lab, students must bring the following:

Copy of 2015 1040, 1040A or 1040 EZ income tax return(s) of parents and students

All W2 wage statements and/or 1099 form(s)

Net worth from parents’ current business or investments

The month and year parents were married, separated or divorced

If applicable, child support received or paid, workers compensation, social security, disability amount(s) received or other sources of income

Alien Registration number from resident card if not a U.S. citizen

FAFSA Help Labs are held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Financial Aid Office, located in room M136 of the Main Building on PVCC’s Main Campus in Charlottesville. Help labs are drop-in only. No advance appointment is needed.

For more information, visit www.pvcc.edu/finaid, or call 1.855.877.3941.