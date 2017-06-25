Tom Sox Top Generals 3-2 in Battle for First Place

Daniel Rivero had seven strikeouts for the Braves

Vinnie Pasquantino is the VBL Player of the Week

The Charlottesville Tom Sox beat Waynesboro 3-2 in the Valley Baseball League on Sunday night, while Staunton lost 7-6 at home against New Market.

Vinnie Pasquantino drove in what proved to be the game-winning run for the Sox with two outs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

The sophomore from Old Dominion has a hit in ten consecutive games.

Pasquantino was named the VBL Player of the Week after notching twelve hits, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in the past five games.

The Charlottesville bullpen pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief against the Generals, led by Rick Spiers seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

The Tom Sox (12-5) now lead Waynesboro (11-7) by a game and a half in the VBL South Division.

Staunton dropped to 8-10 with the one-run defeat at home against New Market.

Starting pitcher Daniel Rivero had seven K's in four innings for the Braves.

Antwaun Tucker had two hits, two RBI, and scored twice in a losing effort.