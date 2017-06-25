New Report: Virginia's Landfills Added 1.3 Million Extra Tons in 2016

A new report shows Virginia's landfills added an extra 1.3 million tons of solid waste in the past year.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality just released its annual review of 2016 waste levels. Officials keep track of what ends up in landfills, from household trash, to industrial waste, to debris from construction sites.

While the tons of incoming trash seem huge, Bill Hayden, DEQ spokesman, says levels have been stable in recent years. He believes this could prove more Virginians are taking steps to recycle.

"Recycling not only saves resources but it keeps open landfill space. It keeps you from putting too much into a landfill, so recycling is good for several reasons and we do think people are doing more and more of that,” Hayden said.

The DEQ says unnecessary materials in packaging take up a lot of space in landfills. The department says it helps if you can minimize those types of purchases