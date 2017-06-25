Albemarle athletic director Deb Tyson was among the eleven honorees at the 28th annual VHSL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville on Sunday afternoon.

Tyson has been at AHS for 27 years.

The Patriots have won a number of state championships under her leadership, and she's helped guide countless student-athletes to the next level.

"It's just such a great reminder that it's just a wonderful profession," says Tyson. "We meet a lot of different people, and they talk about how we influence our student-athletes and their families, but the truth is they influence us. That's what it has done for me. It's just made me stop and be grateful."

Former Varina football star Michael Robinson is also a member of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class.

"When I found out, it was like, 'Whoa, this is pretty cool,'" says Robinson. "I had no idea that I was even in the running. I had no idea my name was in the mix. But it's very gratifying. It's a very humbling experience to know that there are so many great athletes to come out of the Virginia High School League, and to be a part of those names, and be a part of those greats, it's humbling."

Robinson was a four-year starter at quarterback while in high school, and led his team to four consecutive regional titles and two state runner-up finishes.

He played multiple positions in college at Penn State, and won a Super Bowl ring while playing fullback for the Seattle Seahawks.

Robinson retired following the 2014 Super Bowl win, and currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network.