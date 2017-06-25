Anti-Pipeline Hikers Reach Halfway Point Along Project's Route

Anti-pipeline hikers are celebrating reaching the halfway point on their 150-mile trek across the Shenandoah Valley and central Virginia.

The group Walking the Line is hiking the route of Dominion's proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

About a dozen hikers stopped by Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Waynesboro for a "No Pipeline" concert Sunday afternoon. They've hiked for the past nine days to send a message they say is louder than any protest.

"We're not fighting against something, we are celebrating what's there," member Lee White said.

Hiking is their way of saying "no" to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

"We do a lot of protests, there’s a lot of marking and waving signs, this is about just deeply connecting from the heart about what's there,” White said.

The 16-day journey started more than a week ago in Highland County. The hikers are walking the route of the proposed pipeline with their destination being what the group calls the “heart of Virginia,” in Buckingham County.

Sunday's concert marks the halfway point.

"They're here in Augusta County today so we thought we would welcome them with kind of a party,” Jennifer Lewis of Friends of Augusta said.

Community leaders and opponents of the pipeline came to the concert to show the hikers they aren't alone.

"This is not a teeny little gas pipeline that's going to serve our homes and businesses, this is a massive 42 in pipeline that has the easement of about the width of a six lane highway," Lewis said.

The walking the line hikers are getting a unique perspective of the pipeline's potential impacts that not everyone gets to see.

"It’s really hard to connect to what a pipeline would do unless you really go out there and experience it," White said.

The hikers still have some ground to cover. They set back out Monday on their way to reach the site of a proposed compressor station in Buckingham County by next Sunday.