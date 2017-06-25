Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers

Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Creels Mill Road, which is off Gilbert Station Road in Barboursville.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jordan Cavanaugh-Jackson of Barboursville shot to death.

The suspect and brother of the victim, Christian Cavanaugh, 21, left the scene in a pick-up truck and was located by the ACPD around 4:10 a.m. traveling on Stony Point Road. A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect vehicle was found crashed in the 1700 block of Stony Point Road. When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered that C. Cavanaugh had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the ACPD at 434-296-5807.

This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to public safety.

