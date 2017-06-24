Tom Sox Take Down Turks 8-1, Retake 1st Place in VBL South Division

Connor Gillispie allowed no runs on three hits in the Tom Sox win over Harrisonburg

Vinnie Pasquantino scores against Harrisonburg in Charlottesville's 8-1 win

Charlottesville defeated Harrisonburg 8-1 Saturday night from Veterans Memorial Park.

VCU sophomore Haiden Lamb went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI.

Charlottesville now has a VBL leading 120 runs scored as well as the most hits with 172.

In addition to great hitting, the Tom Sox got great pitching from Miller School product Connor Gillispie.

The sophomore at VCU worked four innings allowing no runs on three hits.

The Tom Sox now have an overall record of 11-5, giving them a half-game lead over Waynesboro for first place in the Valley Baseball League South Division.

Charlottesville is back in action on Sunday when it hosts Waynesboro at C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tonight at Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton topped Covington 7-6.

The Braves scored five runs in the 8th inning, helping them improve to an overall record of 8-9.

Staunton is now 3.5 games back of first place in the VBL South Division.

The Braves return home Sunday when they host New Market at 7:30 p.m.