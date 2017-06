Former Virginia basketball star Anthony Gill will have a chance to make an NBA roster this summer, as Gill will be playing on the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League team.

Anthony Gill played three seasons with the Cavaliers, and was not drafted following his senior year in 2016.

Gill played in the Turkish Basketball Super League this past season, where he was second on his team in scoring at 14.4 points per game, and led the team in rebounds with 6.9.

The 6-foot-8 power forward will be playing in the Summer League for the first time.

Former teammate Mike Tobey played for the Hornets' team last summer.

Tobey earned a spot on their D-League team, and made his NBA debut with Charlotte in February.

The Summer League begins July 1st in Orlando.