Stuarts Draft to Get Own Public Library

Stuarts Draft is getting its own public library.

The Stuarts Draft Library will be at Broadmore Plaza. It will be the fourth library in Augusta County. The library will provide books, computer access, children's programs, and other activities.

Augusta County Supervisor Carolyn Bragg says the new library will help meet a need in this growing community.

"Having a library station there is going to provide access not only to the Stuarts Draft residents, but it's also going to provide internet services and the other services provided by the library to citizens in Lyndhurst and Shenandoah, in Greenville and that southern, southeastern region,” Bragg said.

The Stuarts Draft Library is expected to open at the end of summer.