Flagging to Take Place on Pepsi Place in Charlottesville for Week

Press Release from City of Charlottesville:

Flagging of traffic on Pepsi Place is scheduled for the week of June 26th -30th for storm sewer work. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Please expect slight delays.

Flagging of traffic at the Seminole Court/Zan Road intersection is scheduled for the week of June 26th-30th for milling. Traffic will be maintained, but please expect slight delays.

Zan Road is closed from Seminole Court to 500 ft south of the intersection. Access to twenty businesses from Route 29 traveling south will remain through the new Hillsdale Drive segment from Hydraulic Road.

Detour signs listing the businesses has been erected on Route 29 and Hydraulic Road which direct motorists to turn left onto Hydraulic Road and left onto Hillsdale Drive. Access from Route 29 traveling north remains the same. Reconstruction of Zan Road will be complete approx. mid-July 2017.

Speed limit is posted at 25 MPH – please drive carefully.