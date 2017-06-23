Three More Virginia Baseball Players Sign MLB Contracts

Three More Virginia Baseball Players Sign MLB ContractsPosted: Updated:
Ernie Clement signed with the Cleveland Indians Thursday night
Alec Bettinger signed with the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday
Robbie Coman signed with the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday
Three More Virginia Baseball Players Sign MLB ContractsMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story