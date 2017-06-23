Three More Virginia Baseball Players Sign MLB Contracts

Of the six Virginia baseball players taken in the 2017 MLB draft, five have signed contracts with Major League teams.

Bennett Sousa is the only player who has yet to sign.

Sosua has already said he will return to Virginia for his senior season.

Ernie Clement made it official with the Cleveland Indians Thursday.

The 21-year old short stop was selected in the fourth round by Cleveland.

His minor league career will begin in Ohio with Mahoning Valley.

Clement will join former Wahoo Mike Papi, who was taken by Cleveland 38th overall, during the 2014 MLB draft.

Alec Bettinger was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The righty was selected by the Brewers in the 10th round with the 294th overall pick.

And Robbie Coman, who was not drafted, has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.