People in Charlottesville Rallied for Improved Rail Road Services

Dozens of Virginians rallied this afternoon for improved rail road services.

Four organizations joined forces at Charlottesville’s Amtrak station for the "rally for trains." They say President Trump's proposed budget cuts would eliminate 48% of Virginia’s passenger rail services.

Charlottesville's rally joins 25 cities across the country who opposes these cuts.

"The trains could have more frequencies the trains could be more reliable, the equipment could be upgraded and the trains could compete with cars and air travel,” said Meredith Richards with Cville Rails.

Amtrak served 40 million passengers last year. The potential cuts would take out nearly half of those services.