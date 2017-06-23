Sen. Tim Kaine Holds Table Discussion about GOP Health Care Bill

Virginia senator Tim Kaine held a round table discussion in Richmond regarding the GOP health care bill on June 23.

The democrat says he has several concerns about republican promises to repeal and replace the affordable care act. He believes Virginia could face deep cuts to Medicaid services. He heard from constituents worried about their health outlook and financial future as well as health care professionals.

“I don't want to help somebody else and take health insurance away from 23 million people, or give a tax cut to some wealthy people and take Medicaid away from kids, elderly and the disabled,” said Kaine.

The Republican Party of Virginia chair defends the bill, saying that lawmakers have to take action in light of insurance carriers dropping out of state exchanges.

"We are witnessing the collapse of Obamacare. We are seeing premiums skyrocket to the level where people are forced off their plans and health care costs are rising to a level that is unsustainable,” said Whitbeck.

Whitbeck adds that the bill is far from its final version and will protect popular provisions of existing health care policy.