Activists Concerned About Charlottesville Police Tactics Deliver Letter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A group of anti-racist activists is upset with the Charlottesville Police Department. The self-proclaimed leftists feel Charlottesville officers are showing racial prejudice.
It all deals with the preparations for the upcoming Ku Klux Klan rally expected in Charlottesville on July 8.
Some group members went to the department to hand-deliver a letter to Chief Al Thomas Friday afternoon. The letter is a list of serious concerns they have with city police officers.
The group says officers have been appearing at the homes and businesses of several activists over the past few weeks asking for potential retaliation plans allegedly in the works for the rally. It says the in-person visits were to people of color, while white activists have received phone calls or emails.
The group also says, whether intended or not, officers are using intimidation through these visits and messages to prevent disruptive responses to the KKK's arrival.
"By escalating tensions and using aggressive tactics among the community you're claiming you're trying to protect, you are breaking down trust, making it impossible to build trust and sort of defeating a chance you would have of fostering that kind of collaborative working relationship for public safety,” Pam Starsia, group member, said.
Starsia, who wrote the letter, says she has spoken with a police captain more than once about concerns with officers visiting those houses. The letter also talks about the different ways police have treated other activists in recent months at various events. Starsia is among those concerned about potential bias in the department.
"Almost 80 percent of CPD stops in this town are of black people and the black population is about 19 percent. All of that evidence is bias, either of implicit or otherwise. There's no reason not to think that that's also being evidence here," Starsia said.
The police department says it has reached out to a number of organizations on all sides that may have plans for the rally. A spokesperson says they insist safety is their number one priority.
Full Statement from Charlottesville Police Department:
The Charlottesville Police Department has attempted to contact representatives from a number of organizations during the past few weeks in an attempt to offer assistance and gather information related to the KKK rally scheduled for July 8 th in Justice Park.
The overall goal of keeping this community and its citizens safe remains our number one priority. To accomplish this goal, the Police Department will gather as much information as possible in order to coordinate an appropriate public safety response.
We encourage any group that plans to attend the aforementioned rally to please contact the Charlottesville Police Department.
To date, officers have attempted to contact a representative from each of the following groups:
Ku Klux Klan – KKK
Showing Up For Racial Justice – SURJ
Anti-Fascist Action – ANTIFA
Black Lives Matter – BLM
Cville Stands United
Cville Solidarity
Equality and Progress in Charlottesville
- EPIC
Fraternal Order of the Alt Knights –
Proud Boys
The Traditionalist Worker Party – TWP
Vanguard America
League of the South
Identity Evropa – IE
Cville Pride
Care Bear Stare