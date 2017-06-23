Activists Concerned About Charlottesville Police Tactics Deliver Letter

A group of anti-racist activists is upset with the Charlottesville Police Department. The self-proclaimed leftists feel Charlottesville officers are showing racial prejudice.

It all deals with the preparations for the upcoming Ku Klux Klan rally expected in Charlottesville on July 8.

Some group members went to the department to hand-deliver a letter to Chief Al Thomas Friday afternoon. The letter is a list of serious concerns they have with city police officers.

The group says officers have been appearing at the homes and businesses of several activists over the past few weeks asking for potential retaliation plans allegedly in the works for the rally. It says the in-person visits were to people of color, while white activists have received phone calls or emails.

The group also says, whether intended or not, officers are using intimidation through these visits and messages to prevent disruptive responses to the KKK's arrival.

"By escalating tensions and using aggressive tactics among the community you're claiming you're trying to protect, you are breaking down trust, making it impossible to build trust and sort of defeating a chance you would have of fostering that kind of collaborative working relationship for public safety,” Pam Starsia, group member, said.

Starsia, who wrote the letter, says she has spoken with a police captain more than once about concerns with officers visiting those houses. The letter also talks about the different ways police have treated other activists in recent months at various events. Starsia is among those concerned about potential bias in the department.

"Almost 80 percent of CPD stops in this town are of black people and the black population is about 19 percent. All of that evidence is bias, either of implicit or otherwise. There's no reason not to think that that's also being evidence here," Starsia said.

The police department says it has reached out to a number of organizations on all sides that may have plans for the rally. A spokesperson says they insist safety is their number one priority.