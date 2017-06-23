Berkmar Drive Extended and Route 29 Widened Lanes Expected to Open Early

Two Route 29 Solutions Project concepts are ahead of schedule.

Both the Route 29 widened lanes and Berkmar Drive Extended are expected to open June 30.

VDOT says the contractor still has a punch list to finish up. Crews sill have to paving and stripe the lanes before the roads open.

The contractor, Lane Corman, stands to get a 1.3 million dollar incentive bonus if the roads open by July 1.

The contractual completion date for the projects is October 30.