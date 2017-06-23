Report: More Albemarle County Police Officers Assaulted in 2016

The Albemarle County Police Department's annual report released this week reveals more officers were assaulted in 2016 than the year before.

According to the report, Albemarle County police officers were assaulted 10 times in 2016. That's more than triple 2015's number.

Albemarle County police officers are seeing more animosity from members of the public. The department blames the growing national trend.

"You could attribute that to what people were seeing on the television and what was being reported, a lot of times people's behavior follows what nationally you're seeing," Madeline Curott, public information officer.

In 2015, only three officers were assaulted. That number jumped to 10 assaults in 2016. Police aim to minimize these dangerous interactions through a technique called geo-policing, where officers are assigned to specific areas.

"We establish relationships, positive relationships with our community and trust and collaboration is so important for our citizens to feel comfortable with dealings with us," Curott said.

Albemarle County police say it's about mutual respect. They say they believe that a mutual respect between the public and officers will help limit the number of physical altercations.

"The only thing we can do is make sure that our community knows that we're for them, we want to protect them, but we need their help as well," Curott said.

Albemarle County police officers are trained to always de-escalate tense situations. Last year they had zero instances of excessive force.