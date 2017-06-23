Pedestrian Struck in Waynesboro is Airlifted to UVA Medical Center

Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:

Waynesboro Police are currently investigating a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on N. Delphine Ave. near Faber Ave. This incident occurred at approximately 12:45 P.M. and has necessitated the closure N. Delphine in the area of the crash with traffic being re-routed at 2nd Street and Hopeman Parkway.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Escape occupied by two adult males was headed north on N. Delphine Ave. when that vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk headed north also. The pedestrian, a male in his 50’s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to UVA in critical condition.

Both the driver and passenger of the Escape sustained minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

Investigation of this crash continues and charges are pending.