City Hall Closed July 3 & 4, 2017 for Independence Day Holiday

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Charlottesville City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, 2017 for the Independence Day holiday.

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will operate as usual on Monday, July 3, and will run Sunday Level service on Tuesday, July 4.

Residential curbside trash and recycling will be collected as usual Monday, July 3. There will be no collection Tuesday, July 4. For the remainder of the week, collection will be delayed by one day with Tuesday collection taking place Wednesday and so on. Friday collection will be Saturday.

At their June 19 meeting, City Council cancelled the regular City Council meeting scheduled for July 3 and scheduled a special meeting on Wednesday, July 5 at 7:00 pm in City Council Chambers at which they will consider the matters on the agenda for the first regular meeting in July.

City offices will reopen Wednesday, July 5.

A complete list of City Holidays can be found on the City website.