Charlottesville Parks and Recreation and BAMA Works will Host Sounds of Summer

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA -- Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, along with support of BAMA Works, will host "Sounds of Summer" on Saturday, June 24 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Belmont Park.

Sounds of Summer is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a Saturday evening of music. This event features live music by The Unsuitables and free hot dogs and healthy sides (while it lasts). Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and friends and sit back and relax in beautiful Belmont Park located at 725 Stonehenge Avenue.

Sounds of Summer is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation and BAMA Works.