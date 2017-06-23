Free Community Information Sessions in July for Prospective PVCC Students

Piedmont Community College Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will host “Getting Started” information sessions in July for prospective students. Information sessions are presented by PVCC Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan and will introduce PVCC’s degree and certificate programs, as well as provide information about placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.



The sessions are free and are open to the public and no advance registration is required. Sessions are available at the following locations in July:

Charlottesville

Thursday, July 13, 6 to 7 p.m.

Friendship Court, 418 Garrett Street, Charlottesville



Tuesday, July 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

Carver Recreation Center, 233 4th Street NW, Charlottesville



Thursday, July 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

Westhaven Recreation Center, 803 Hardy Drive, Charlottesville



Fluvanna County

Thursday, July 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County Library, 214 Commons Blvd., Palmyra



Greene County

Tuesday, July 11, 6 to 7 p.m.

Greene County Library, 222 Main Street, Stanardsville



Nelson County

Monday, July 10, 6 to 7 p.m.

Nelson Memorial Library, 8521 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston



For the most up-to-date list of upcoming sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call 434.961.5275.