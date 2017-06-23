Free Community Information Sessions in July for Prospective PVCC Students

Free Community Information Sessions in July for Prospective PVCC StudentsPosted: Updated:
Piedmont Community College Press Release:
(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College will host “Getting Started” information sessions in July for prospective students. Information sessions are presented by PVCC Outreach Manager Denise McClanahan and will introduce PVCC’s degree and certificate programs, as well as provide information about placement tests, student services and other resources to help students get started at PVCC.
The sessions are free and are open to the public and no advance registration is required. Sessions are available at the following locations in July:
Charlottesville
Thursday, July 13, 6 to 7 p.m.
Friendship Court, 418 Garrett Street, Charlottesville
Tuesday, July 18, 6 to 7 p.m.
Carver Recreation Center, 233 4th Street NW, Charlottesville
Thursday, July 20, 6 to 7 p.m.
Westhaven Recreation Center, 803 Hardy Drive, Charlottesville
Fluvanna County
Thursday, July 6, 6 to 7 p.m.
Fluvanna County Library, 214 Commons Blvd., Palmyra
Greene County
Tuesday, July 11, 6 to 7 p.m.
Greene County Library, 222 Main Street, Stanardsville
Nelson County
Monday, July 10, 6 to 7 p.m.
Nelson Memorial Library, 8521 Thomas Nelson Hwy, Lovingston
For the most up-to-date list of upcoming sessions, visit www.pvcc.edu/outreach or call 434.961.5275.