Sexual Assault: What is the Real Cost to Victims and Society?

The Department of Justice says hundreds-of-thousands of sexual assault cases go unreported or are not prosecuted each year. NBC29 looked into the cost of prosecuting these cases for both the victim and society.

Last month, a former UVA student had charges against him dropped after his sexual assault case ended in three mistrials. The victim decided to not continue with the prosecution process. Recently, the Bill Cosby trial ended similarly, in mistrial. Prosecutors vow to retry that case.

We investigated the toll these trials, and retrials, can take on victims.

“None of the people that I know went through this for any kind of notoriety, they only went through it so it wouldn't happen to somebody else,” said Maggie Cullinan, director of Charlottesville’s Victim Witness Program.

Victim witness advisors say the way that sexual assault cases play out in the media makes it hard for actual victims to report their own assaults.

The Justice Department's National Crime Victimization Survey backed that up. Their statistics say for every 1,000 rapes or sexual assaults, 310 are reported, 57 of those lead to arrests, 11 are prosecuted, 7 will get a felony conviction, and only 6 cases will lead to jail time. That means for every 1,000 sexual assaults or rapes, 994 people walk free.

A separate survey from the Centers for Disease Control says the cost of each rape to society is $122,461. That includes medical care, lost work and productivity, and the criminal justice process.

“If you report we're going to have a detective talk to you, then they're going to talk to witnesses that might've been there, then the prosecution is going to decide if we're able to move forward,” said Cullinan. "It's a long haul. It's 1 to 2 years of going through this."

Gleibys Gonzales of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency says the emotional toll can be heavy, "and include not sleeping, not eating regular like they normally would, all sorts of symptoms: anxiety, an increase in anxiety, depression."

Even though statistically few cases end in convictions or jail time, witness advisors say for victims that doesn't always mean defeat.

"[For} some people their victory is just telling someone and getting it out of the dark," Cullinan said.

While reporting an assault is never easy but if you're ready to take that step and don't know where to start, there are a lot of resources and people that are willing to help. Some of those resources are listed below.

Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) 24/7 Hotline: (434) 977-7273

City of Charlottesville - Victim/Witness Assistance Program: 434-970-3176

Albemarle County, Virginia - Victim Witness Office: (434) 296-5807

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673