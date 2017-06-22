Quantcast

Beverly Street Studio School Celebrating 25 Years With Special Exhibit

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

An art school in Staunton is celebrating a major milestone with a special exhibit.  

The Beverley Street Studio School in downtown Staunton provides opportunities for the community to explore visual arts with classes and instructors who are working artists. They’ve been doing it for 25 years.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Beverly Street Studio School found 21 artists who were students in 1991, displaying side by side creations from 25 years ago and today.

"We're very, very proud and anyone who's associated with it is extremely fortunate because it's near unique to have a school of this nature with this caliber of instruction available to the general public,” said Beverly Street Studio School instructor Janly Jaggard.

The exhibit opens Friday with an opening reception June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

