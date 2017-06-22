Charlottesville High School String Ensemble Offers Farewell Concert

Ahead of an international trip, Charlottesville High School's string ensemble offered a farewell concert.

The sounds of Tchaikovsky, Barber, and Copland filled the Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Arts Center in Charlottesville Thursday.

The 50 member string ensemble group is set to fly to Ireland Friday.

They will perform in several churches all over the country.

“I've been excited to go on a string ensemble trip since I first found out string ensemble went on trips when I was about six and I went to see Peter and the Wolf. So, I’m really excited to finally get to make that dream come true,” said Talia Marshall, string ensemble member.

This is the orchestra's fifth European tour.