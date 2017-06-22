Will London Perrantes Be Selected in NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft is Thursday night, and UVa's London Perrantes could be selected in the second round.

Most mock drafts do not have the Cavaliers point guard being drafted at all.

If Perrantes is not picked, it'll be interesting to see where he signs as a free agent.

The former UVa point guard has worked out for over a dozen NBA teams in the last few months, including Malcolm Brogdon's Milwaukee Bucks, and Justin Anderson's Philadelphia 76ers.

Perrantes is considered a little small by NBA standards, as he's measured at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, but his resume stands large.

Perrantes was a 4-year starter at Virginia.

He's the Cavaliers' all-time leader in games played and minutes played.

Perrantes also ranks second all-time at UVa in 3-point shooting percentage at just under 41-percent.

NBA experts believe Perrantes has a chance to play in the league, it may be just finding the right team and right fit, just like Joe Harris with the Nets.

The NBA Draft starts Thursday night at 7 o'clock.