London Perrantes Signs NBA Summer League Contract with Miami Heat

Thursday night's NBA Draft saw 14 players taken from ACC schools, however none of them were from the University of Virginia.

It was the first time in four years that a UVa player did not get selected in the NBA draft.

While no 'Hoos were drafted, London Perrantes signed an NBA Summer league contract with the Miami Heat Friday.

The news was first reported by Senior NBA writer for Basketball Insiders Michael Scotto.

Perrantes finished his career as Virginia's all-time leader in both games and minutes played.

The point guard tallied 108 wins in his 134 starts and scored 1,225 total points.

He also helped the 'Hoos make four-straight NCAA tournament appearances.